Are The 49ers Set Up to Win Division Over Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be highly competitive in 2025 as the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan rivalry takes a new chapter with both men having a desire to claim the NFC West over the other.
Their rivalry took another turn last year when McVay pulled ahead of Shanahan for having the most division titles among the current coaches in the division. McVay secured his fourth NFC West title in 2024 while Shanahan still has three.
However, ESPN's Adam Schefter made an interesting claim that the 49ers' schedule was set up for them to win.
"Well, here's the thing, they play the AFC South, the NFC South, a last place schedule, Schefter said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "They have strength of schedule wise, or weak of schedule wise, maybe the most favorable schedule in the National Football League."
"It is setup for the 49ers to win. The league believes in the 49ers. They scheduled them on primetime five times even after a 6-11 season. So the National Football League is saying the 49ers are going to be back after a 6-11 season. And they might be, but I'm just gonna warn you, this is a team that has got a lot of holes right now, and we'll see how this all shakes out."
Personally, I'm not buying too much into what Schefter is saying. The 49ers schedule was based off their last place finish in 2024, something Schefter recognizes.
The 49ers are getting five primetime games because the franchise is a massive brand. The Cowboys went 7-10 last season, and they have six primetime games. It's branding.
Plus, primetime games can be flexed so it's not like the NFL is committed to the 49ers.
Here's the reality of the situation. The 49ers do have a schedule advantage. They also have to play the games. If the 49ers win the NFC West, it's because they have earned it.
In the same breath, if the Rams win the NFC West, it is because they have earned it. The Rams have the most rest days in the division, so when it's time to crown a champion, schedule shouldn't be an excuse if the Rams do not get the job done.
