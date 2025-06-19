Assessing the Los Angeles Rams' Ground Game
The Los Angeles Rams have a talented offense that features the likes of Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams. However, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus believes their ground game leaves much to be desired.
"Kyren Williams racked up nearly 1,500 rushing yards last season, including the playoffs, but issues with fumbles and pass protection dragged his PFF overall grade down to a modest 69.1. The Rams may be wise to find someone who can reliably spell Williams, who has taken the third-most carries in the NFL over the past two seasons," Wasserman said.
McVay recently opened up about where things stand between the organization and Williams, who is hoping for a new contract.
"I think first of all, (agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) been out outstanding. I think the dialogue has been really healthy, and the one thing about these negotiations is trying to be able to figure out, alright, where is that? That line that fits what everybody wants to be able to get done. And we all know how much we love Kyren," McVay said.
"Drew's got a responsibility. I think his communication's been excellent, and Kyren has been the same stud that we know, great demeanor, great willingness to come out here to work, to be able to get better.
"He's been great in terms of our communication. It means a lot just because you don't minimize those things are real, and those are real things that guys have to navigate. You want to make sure that you're asking the right questions, giving them opportunities to be able to give you that feedback, and just keep the communication lines open. Hopefully, we'll see where this goes, but I think it's been really healthy and positive progress for sure.”
Austin noted that the Rams are pretty thin at running back behind Williams, leading to their ranking of the 23rd-best ground game in the league.
"2024 third-round pick Blake Corum saw only 58 carries last season and averaged 3.6 yards per attempt. Ronnie Rivers and fourth-round rookie Jarquez Hunter are unproven depth options," Austin said.
While unproven, following Organized Team Activities, McVay noted a few of the things he liked about Hunter coming out of college this offseason and why the Rams selected him in the NFL Draft.
"I think when you look at it, really all six of our picks, we had a real appreciation for. I think that's what lessened his group in collaboration with our coaches did a great job is let's have a vision for how these guys fit," McVay said.
"Jarquez was a guy, in addition to some other running backs that we had real appreciation for, there was a vision for how he fit. We got a chance to have a Zoom meeting with him as coaches, just liked his demeanor. I think when you look at the production that he had at Auburn going against the caliber of players that he's going against, he's a guy that can hit home runs and so there was a lot to like about him, but the other five guys and really a lot of these undrafted free agents felt the same way.”
