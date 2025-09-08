Rams Morning Report: Celebrating Week One Victory Monday
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams overcame constant mistakes to snatch victory from the looming jaws of defeat in a 14-9 triumph over the Houston Texans. With all eyes on the action in Inglewood, here's what you need to know.
The Los Angeles Rams
The Rams would have a snap fly over Matthew Stafford's head, Puka Nacua needing mid-game stitches, a fumble in the red zone, and more issues plague the team and yet, the defense stepped up once again to shut down the Texans offense.
The defense held the Texans to just three field goals and shut them out in the second half with Nate Landman punching the ball out for what would be the game-winning fumble.
On offense, it was Stafford and Nacua who were clicking, linking up on the pass for which Matthew Stafford went over 60,000 career passing yards. Stafford and Nacua would link up again to convert on third down to ice the game.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons, coached by former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris got off to a hot start with Bijan Robinson appearing to be the difference early but in typical Baker Mayfield fashion, the Buccaneers would not quit, taking a three-point lead into the final moments of the game.
However, with under a minute to go, quarterback Michael Penix Jr drove the Falcons to the Buccaneers to the Tampa Bay 26 yard line. However, Younghoe Koo would miss the 44-yard game-tying field goal and with the loss, the Rams first-round pick they own from Atlanta becomes that much more valuable.
NFC West
The Rams weren't the only ones who had to grind out wins in the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers overcame what was a frustrating day, which included a hamstring injury to George Kittle that removed him from the game to defeat the Seahawks in Seattle.
On second and four at the 49ers' nine-yard line, the Seahawks trailed 17-13 with 44 seconds on the clock. As quarterback Sam Darnold set his feet and swung his arm to throw, Nick Bosa bull rushed tackle Abraham Lucas into Darnold, forcing a fumble with Bosa recovering the ball to win the game.
The Arizona Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-13 in Louisiana.
