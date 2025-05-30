BREAKING: Rams' Rivals Finalizing Trade For Free Agency Bust
It appears the Los Angeles Rams will have to prepare for changes in the NFC West, as according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a trade for Super Bowl champion Bryce Huff.
"The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick, sources told ESPN," wrote Schefter. "The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked his contract to help facilitate the trade."
"For the trade to be get finalized next week, the Eagles restructured Huff's contract. He was set to make about $17 million fully guaranteed this season from Philadelphia, but the Eagles now will take on only $9.05 million in salary, leaving the 49ers responsible for the remaining $7.95 million due to Huff this season."
"Under Saleh in 2023, Huff had a career-high 10 sacks and 68 pressures on just 312 pass rush snaps -- the best pressure rate in the NFL at 21.8%, per Next Gen Stats."
Huff played for 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh from 2021-2024 before signing a three-year deal with the Eagles last season. Huff had a poor 2024, a result of a torn ligament in his wrist. Huff was inactive for Super Bowl LIX.
Once Huff joins the 49ers, he joins a defense loading up on talent as the team used the draft to place various weapons around stars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner while selecting EDGE Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick.
Now, not only will the Rams' offensive line have to deal with a reloaded San Francisco 49ers defense, but they still have to face an Eagles defense that did not need Huff to be successful. Considering both teams pose the biggest immediate threat to the Rams' Super Bowl chances, this is a move that changes the dynamic of the NFC.
This is one in a series of recent moves made across the conference as the NFC, despite the Eagles' recent dominance, appears to be as wide open as it has ever been due to the arms race occurring across the country.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE