Rams Will Get Astonishing Amount of Air Miles
Sean McVay will get plenty of time to break down film on airplanes. The Rams will lead the NFC with 34,832 airmiles this season. Only the Rams’ roommates at SoFi Stadium, the L.A. Chargers, have longer combined road trips, 37,086, thanks in part to their trip to Brazil.
The Rams also have their own international game in 2025. The NFL announced Tuesday morning that they’ll travel to London in Week 7 to meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. In fact, the round-trip airmiles on that venture alone (10,912) are more than three teams – the Bengals (8,753), Bills (10,546) and Ravens (10,647) – will accumulate all season.
In addition, Davante Adams and his new teammates have road trips scheduled for Carolina, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Baltimore – all in the Eastern Time Zone – as well as Tennessee in the Central Time Zone. Their annual NFC West trips to Seattle, San Francisco and Arizona, and the Jacksonville contest in London, round out their nine 2025 road games.
Every team plays 17 regular-season games with one bye week. Teams alternate seasons when they host nine regular-season games and one preseason game, or eight regular-season games and two preseason games. NFC teams like the Rams are scheduled for eight regular-season home games in the 2025 season.
They might as well get used to planes this year. Next season, when the Rams become the first NFL organization to serve as the designated home team for a game in Australia, they’ll travel 15,842 round-trip airmiles from Los Angeles to Melbourne for only one game.
This season, 11 NFL teams will travel fewer than 16,000 miles all year.
The league will announce the full schedule on Wednesday night. That trip to Philadelphia, one of the most anticipated games on the Rams’ schedule because it’s a rematch of their thrilling 2024 divisional playoff game, won’t be the traditional season-opener against the defending Super Bowl champion. The league announced Monday that the Dallas Cowboys will play that contest at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4.
At least if the Rams make the Super Bowl this year, the Rams only will need to travel up the California coast, a 337-mile flight to San Francisco. Super Bowl 60 is at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
