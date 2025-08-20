Rams Predicted to Pick Up Perfect Quarterback for McVay's Offense
While the Los Angeles Rams are not out of the woods yet regarding Matthew Stafford's health, the offseason saga of back soreness remains a constant reminder that Stafford is the last of his generation and it's a generation that's quickly transitioning out of the NFL.
The Rams, a team currently focused on the present, aren't exactly a franchise known for successfully drafting quarterbacks this century, especially in the first round, they may have to look to the 2026 NFL Draft in order to secure the future of the position.
This isn't uncharted territory for general manager Les Snead, with Snead having orchestrated the trade for Jared Goff, a trade that would set up the Rams eventual move for Stafford.
According to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, he believes that come next year, the Rams will use the first-round pick gained in their 2025 NFL Draft trade with the Atlanta Falcons to select Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.
"The Rams need to start planning for life beyond Matthew Stafford, and Leavitt is an intriguing fit," wrote Flick. "His rocket of a right arm and in-pocket creativity resemble Stafford, though Leavitt will require seasoning. Embracing the mundane and winning within structure are essential steps for him. Still, his athleticism, arm talent and moxie—he firmly believes he can make any throw at any time—form a quality foundation."
Leavitt, who led the Sun Devils from being one of the worst teams in college football in 2023 to winning the Big 12 Championship in their first season as conference members, securing a birth in the College Football Playoffs.
Leavitt has been continually associated with the Rams
Back in July, Arizona State On SI's Tanner Cappellini named the five best fits for Leavitt, stating he would be a perfect fit for life after Matthew Stafford.
"Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Matthew Stafford is at the twilight of his career," wrote Cappellini. While still a good passer of the football, Stafford is 37 years old. We have seen quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees play into their 40s. However, QBs like Brady and Brees are the exception, not the rule, so Stafford could retire as early as next offseason."
"Leavitt could fit the QB hole, and he would be a great fit in the City of Angels. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay runs a lot of play-action. In a play-action play, the Quarterback will boot out or run to the left or right after faking a handoff. A quarterback will do this to gain momentum under their throw, but they could also choose to scramble instead of throwing."
"Leavitt has great wheels, so he could bring an extra element to the play-action plays. Leavitt is also accurate in the moderate area of the field, which is where many play-action throws are directed."
"McVay's main QBs he has coached have been Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. McVay has had success with both. He went to the 2018 NFC Championship game with Goff and won a Super Bowl with Stafford in 2021. However, Goff and Stafford are not as mobile as Leavitt. So Leavitt would bring a different element for coach McVay."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE