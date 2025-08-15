The Rams Answer Five Critical Questions After Saints Joint Practice
The Los Angeles Rams were tested for the first time this season. While it was good vibes in Oxnard when they took on the Dallas Cowboys, the New Orleans Saints brought the energy in Carson, California on Thursday, letting the Rams know exactly where they are in terms of preseason preparation.
Before the contest, I posed five questions the Rams needed to ask of themselves before they took on the Saints. Here are the answers.
1. Can Jimmy Garoppolo repeat his performance against the Dallas Cowboys?
No. It was the complete opposite of the accurate, decisive, calm passer we saw in Oxnard. Taking too much time on his throws, hospital balls, poor passes on simple routes, it was a mess. To be fair, Garoppolo had three factors working against him.
The Rams offense was pitiful on Thursday. I can easily say it was their worst performance of the season. Please take my evaluations with a grain of salt because two factors were at play. Staley's knowledge of the Rams' offense and the Rams limited playbook. Rams OC Mike LaFleur confirmed on Wednesday that the team would be using standard plays as to not reveal too much as they will play the Saints in week nine.
Staley is alluding to Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, a former Rams defensive coordinator. The third factor was that the offensive line was under siege the entire practice, so I still have all the confidence in Garoppolo.
2. Who fills in for Alaric Jackson?
D.J. Humphries got the start at left tackle while Warren McClendon Jr rotated in for Rob Havenstein.
3. What will Tutu Atwell bring to the table?
Who knows. Throughout camp, I have been complaining about Atwell's usage. The Rams switched in up against the Cowboys and Atwell was dominant. However, the basic playcalling the team employed to not reveal secrets about their scheme brought up the same usage issues again.
The good news is that if the Rams plan on using Atwell in the way they have Xavier Smith, Atwell will find repeated targets. Atwell also had a nice downfield catch in coverage.
4. Is Quentin Lake replaceable?
Yes, but it will cost more to replace Lake than to retain him. His film stands for itself, but the real estate between the ears...priceless.
5. Is Jared Verse good to go?
Yeah, he's fine. Verse has been firing on all cylinders for a few days now and nothing cures pain like live competition against an opposing opponent. Verse is tired of hitting his teammates and thus, was a nightmare for the Saints' offensive line on Thursday.
