Rams Release Emerging Defender Following Strong Preseason Performance
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made the decision on Monday to release 2024 fifth-round pick Brennan Jackson. Jackson, a graduate of Washington State, started to come around for the team, securing two sacks in the team's preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Rams are releasing 2024 fifth-round pick, OLB Brennan Jackson, who was second in the NFL in sacks this preseason," reported ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Jackson made the 53-man roster last season but failed to break through, spending most of last season on the inactive list.
What does the move mean?
Nick Hampton
The move all but confirms Nick Hampton makes the 53-man roster. Hampton, who did not play in the Rams' preseason finale, now sits with Josaiah Stewart as the Rams' top two backup EDGE players still on the roster. With Jackson's departure, the question now turns to whether the Rams will retain Jamil Muhammad, following the decision to place Keir Thomas on injured reserve.
Desjuan Johnson
This is huge for Johnson. In my predictions, I though Johnson was going to be the odd-man out which would have been unfortunate because since the Rams' 2024 regular-season finale, Johnson has been lights out.
We saw Johnson play more on the outside against Cleveland, and considering he was crucial in helping secure Jackson's preseason sacks, the Rams prefer to retain the set-up guy over the finishing touch. While Johnson's future still lingers, this move indicates his departure may not come this week. The 2023 Mr. Irrelevant continues to find ways to stick on the roster while improving his football product.
Jared Verse and Byron Young
The two top men on the EDGE are bound to see even more snaps than expected. While Jackson's potential role for the season will forever remain unknown, when we talk about the defensive line rotation, the Rams have clearly prioritized the inside and if Johnson sticks to the roster, we could see the duo get more rest on run downs.
The unfortunate part is that they're both great against the run.
My Take:
Jackson's departure signals the end of his Rams tenure, a tenure I felt had a lot of promise coming into the draft. While the Rams place a priority on development, they're in win-now mode and need to ensure their roster is filled with guys who can accomplish that goal.
A sad moment, but a necessary one for the franchise.
