WATCH: Rams 2025 Preseason Week Two Practice Highlights

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Monday from their Woodland Hills facility.
On Sunday, on a private zoom call, McVay answered questions from reporters.
Q: What was the process that you and Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula went through with Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Williams and Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur to prepare them to call the game yesterday?
"I think it's more of the communication and collaboration that always exists," stated McVay. "[Greg Williams] ‘Money's’ been a guy that's been really inquisitive and he's been in these types of situations before. We try to be able to do that. I think Mike's [LaFleur] called plays did an excellent job. It’s more of practice opportunities, but then these guys doing a great job of just taking advantage of the opportunities they have. Next week you get a chance to see [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase call the plays. Chris [Shula] will call that game because [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] will be the head coach, similar to what we did last year. In the final week, you'll see [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone will call the offensive plays and [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith will call the defensive plays. It’s just a cool opportunity to be able to just continue to expose these great coaches to some different opportunities”
Q: What were your thoughts on how the cornerback group played against the Cowboys?
“I think they've done some really good stuff. I think you mentioned it, we've got a lot of really good football players on this team. The reality is we have some really good football players that will probably not make the active roster. It'll be competitive for our practice squad, but that's a positive thing. I think you want to make sure that you're giving these guys a chance to shine and thrive, whether that's for us or somebody else. Overall, I thought they did great. I think [Cornerback] Cam Lampkin's interception was outstanding."
"I thought [Cornerback] A.J. Green made a couple plays. I love the way [Cornerback] Shaun Jolly responded after a couple of the things that happened with him. I thought both [Cornerback] Charles Woods and [Cornerback Derion Kendrick] ‘DK’ did a nice job playing the star position. We talked about it a little bit, [Cornerback] Josh Wallace playing the safety position last night, was really cool to be able to get him that experience. I've been really pleased with that group. Aubrey [Pleasant] does such an excellent job of being able to lead the way. I'm really excited about those guys that you didn't see and what they've done in camp when you're talking about [Cornerback] Ahkello [Witherspoon], [Cornerback] Darious [Williams], [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant], and what [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes has done. We're looking forward to getting him back sooner than later as well.”
