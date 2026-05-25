Rams’ Guaranteed Money Reveals Which UDFAs They Value Most Heading Into OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams will begin OTAs this week and many will be paying attention to which undrafted free agents make an impact. While there are always some surprises, teams usually hint at which players they like the most by how much they are willing to pay them in guarantees. Out of the Rams’ 18 undrafted free agents, only five received guaranteed money.

While every draft pick gets some guaranteed money, that’s not the case for undrafted free agents, who are usually brought in to compete, put good tape on film, and earn a roster spot. If a team is willing to pay an undrafted free agent, it’s a sign they were willing to do more to secure them after the draft.

Last season, the Rams gave the biggest signing bonuses to Willie Lampkin and Shaun Dolac. Dolac made the final roster. Josh Wallace received the largest signing bonus in 2024 and has been a player that the Rams have called up to the roster.

According to Spotrac, the five undrafted free agents who received signing bonuses from the Rams are tight end Dan Villari, offensive tackle Chad Lindberg, defensive lineman Payton Zdroik, cornerback Al'Zillion Hamilton, and defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding.

Player Signing Bonus TE Dan Villari $45,000 OL Chad Lindberg $9,000 DL Payton Zdroik $9,000 CB Al'Zillion Hamilton $5,000 DL Jalen Logan-Redding $3,500

An undrafted free agent receiving a signing bonus doesn’t guarantee them a roster spot, but it does show how the team views them. In Villari’s case, it would be surprising if the Rams kept six tight ends. However, he’s set to receive $45,000 for signing with the Rams which is three times more than any other undrafted free agent on the team. At the very least, he’ll be a favorite for the practice squad.

With that said, the Rams are clearly aware of how competitive their roster is heading into the summer. The Rams gave less guaranteed money to their undrafted free agent class than any other team. They gave out $77,500 in guaranteed money with the Pittsburgh Steelers just ahead of them at $80,000.

When it comes to the players that the Rams put in more effort to secure, the list is mostly expected. Villari may spend his rookie year on the practice squad, but if he develops, he brings a fun skillset. He is a former quarterback that transitioned to tight end and had success. If the Rams look to implement a tush push, Villari makes sense in that package.

Additionally, Al’Zillion Hamilton brings some upside at cornerback as he was productive at Fresno State. Payton Zdroik from Air Force is an elite athlete on the defensive line who will be in contention for the practice squad as well.

If there is a surprise not on this list, it’s Houston running back Dean Connors and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. Connors is arguably the highest-rated undrafted free agent that the Rams signed. Hill-Green was the only linebacker that the Rams added during the draft process. Just because neither received a signing bonus, doesn’t mean they can’t make the roster. However, it will be an uphill battle for both.

Over the past few years, the Rams have done a good job developing undrafted free agents. The Rams will hope that this crop of players can make a similar impact.

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