Rams Fans React to Final Preseason Game

The Los Angeles Rams traveled to Cleveland to face off against the Browns in the final preseason game. This was the last chance for Rams players on the bubble to make the roster, to leave a final impression on the coaching staff. The Rams will soon break down their roster to see what players they want to keep and what players they need to cut. The Rams always do a good job of making the best possible roster. If there is one team that knows how to keep good players is the Rams.
The Rams showed up with their backups firing on all cylinders in this game. It was a good showing. The Rams offense, with their backups, looked good. The defense also looks good with the backup. This Rams coaching staff always has all its players in position to be successful, no matter when their numbers are called.
Social Media Reacts
"Fun NFL FACT
LA Rams Cobie Durant and Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders met each other in 2021 Celebration Bowl! South Carolina State vs Jackson State."
"According to TruMedia, WR Brennan Presley now has five explosive receptions (16+ yards) in the last three games, leading all NFL receivers during the preseason," said one Rams fans.
"The Rams have the highest offensive grade (80.5) of any team in the preseason, according to PFF.
in passing grade (73.1)
in pass blocking grade (81.7)
in receiving grade (72.0)
in rushing grade (81.9)
in run blocking grade (73.7)"
"Dillon Gabriel steps up as Joe Flacco’s backup as Browns face Rams amidst Blake Whiteheart’s unfortunate injury exit
Dillon Gabriel Takes the Helm as Backup to Joe Flacco Amid Blake Whiteheart’s Injury The Cleveland Browns faced the LosAngelesRams in"
"QB Dresser Winn threw his first career NFL TD in the second quarter, which also marked WR first career NFL receiving TD."
"RB Cody Schrader ranks second in overall offensive grade (82.6) among running backs (min 20% attempts) during the preseason, according to the PFF."
The Los Angeles Rams will now turn their attention to focus on the regular season. They had a good preseason, and they look to finish off training camp on a high note. The important thing for the Rams is to keep their players healthy. That is going to be a key thing for this team going into the season.
