Rams Backup Lining Himself Up For Long-term Role With Organization
There is something special that happens in Woodland Hills. When young players enter the Rams' facility, they often become the best versions of themselves, displaying the talent that got them to the league at such a high, technical level.
When tackle Warren McClendon entered the NFL Draft, I didn't think much of him. A solid collegiate tackle who won two National Championships at Georgia, I projected that he could become a long-term NFL backup who can maintain the integrity of the line in short spurts of service. I no longer hold that opinion.
After watching McClendon up close, I believe he is the rightful heir to Rob Havenstein's right tackle job when Havenstein is ready to retire.
McClendon, who has been a swing tackle, has been solid at left tackle. Nothing crazy, just serviceable. On the right, where it's much more natural for him, there has been times he's outplayed Havenstein. Now, Havenstein is a veteran force who is on the backside of his career so it's bound to happen. Keep in mind Havestein played in St. Louis so he's been around for a while.
When McClendon has stepped in, I see a young, stout player who makes smart decisions to slow down rushers, flashing the technical ability that allowed Rams fans to fall in love with Havenstein.
However, the decision comes down to the coaching staff regarding the future of Warren McClendon so I asked Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for his thoughts on McClendon's development.
LaFleur gives McClendon a glowing review
“I'm really pleased with where he is at going into his third year," stated LaFleur. "That first year was kind of N/A because he was dealing with the lower body injury and stuff like that. He didn't get the amount of work that he would want to go put his best foot forward. I thought he improved going into year two and I've loved what I've seen so far. He's another guy that just his growth, his intentionality to working on his craft and getting better. He's really enjoying it out there. You can see it in his face that he knows he belongs. He knows he can play good football if given the opportunity.”
When given the opportunity, he has. Warren McClendon, one for the future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE