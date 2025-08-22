Rams Display Stetson Bennett Development Plan
Stetson Bennett looked okayish during OTAs. He was missing certain throws, the ball didn't have the zip one would prefer, and the throws weren't there. Then the team went to Maui for minicamp before taking a break before the start of training camp.
I don't know what happened between minicamp and the start of training camp but Bennett took the bull by the horns and came out firing. He looked better than Jimmy Garoppolo throwing balls against air during the first few days of camp and that translated into throwing completion after completion during team sessions.
While Bennett didn't get much, if any team time during OTAs, one of the very few positives of Matthew Stafford's extended absence during training camp is that Bennett got to take all those reps Stafford missed. He would play in joint practices as well.
Bennett has impressed, limiting the turnovers by a wide margin, making sound decisions, staying calm in the pocket, and firing the ball into windows that were once thought he couldn't hit. He's 2-0 this preseason, 4-0 as a preseason starter.
"I just feel more comfortable," stated Bennett in an exclusive interview. "Feel more comfortable with the guys. Feels more fun, more fun to compete. Obviously, get more reps, so it's been cool."
Bennett's entire demeanor has flipped on it's head. He's showing the same confidence, leadership, and clutch ability that made him a beloved collegiate star for the University of Georgia.
But now that Stafford is back, there are concerns that Bennett's development might take a backseat to the team's win-now initiative. That is not the case as I asked Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur about their intentions for Bennett.
LaFleur and the Rams have a plan
“That’s two different levels," stated LaFleur. "It's really not Matthew getting back into the offense, it's just Matthew playing football again. The offense he can do in his sleep. There are little nuances, but he's so smart that stuff just picks up right away for him. Stetson is in a whole different world. He’s not going with the starters. He’s still going to be able to get his opportunities on the practice field with the twos or with the threes. I think he’s strung together two really good preseason games. Perfect? By no means, but he’s played well and he's shown that he belongs in this league. He’ll just continue to develop and work every single day.”
Let's see if this plan pays off. Considering it has up to this point, Bennett should be in good hands. If Bennett continues to impress behind the scenes, if the Rams wrap up clinching a playoff spot before the regular-season finale, we could see Bennett take his first NFL snaps this season.
