Rams' Sean McVay Enters Uncharted Territory
For the first time since the 2018-2019 seasons, but to be frank, for the first time ever, Rams head coach Sean McVay is running it back with the same three coordinators he had a year before. Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, and Chase Blackburn return to help finish a journey that began after the 2023 season.
This is the first time McVay has had all three coordinators return as in 2018, McVay was the de facto offensive coordinator, so that made things a lot easier, but he did lose Zac Taylor to the Cincinnati Bengals job so, tremendous losses on the coaching staff did occur.
That's why when asked about bringing all three coordinators back, McVay spoke about how he's entering uncharted territory while putting his disbelief to the side.
“What the hell… I don’t know what to do with myself! (Laughter)," said McVay. "I think it’s huge. I think the most important thing is being able to delegate and give people autonomy and authority over things that they’re capable of handling. And you want to make sure that you’re there to be an ear, to be able to provide some vision or perspective if necessary. But, with [OC] Mike [LaFleur], with [DC] Chris [Shula], with [ST] Chase [Blackburn], there’s a lot of trust, and that goes for the other coaches that are working on those sides of the ball as well."
"I think what’s been really cool is the amount of turnover that we have had. I think we’ve gotten better at identifying the kinds of people that thrive in these atmospheres and environments that we want to cultivate, and the people are what it’s all about. But it’s a great thing. I think as you're continuing to learn how you grow, how you can be better, how you can positively impact people, it's nice to feel like in a lot of instances stepping back provides the clarity and then also gives the trust that has been earned by a lot of these guys to go do their thing. And then you can be there whenever is necessary without diluting things.”
McVay's retention of these coaches will help expedite the process of getting the team up to speed with football activities, but it will likely be short-lived as Shula is expected to be a head coach next season while LaFleur remains a dark horse to join his brother and three other former Rams offensive assistants among the NFL's highest ranks.
