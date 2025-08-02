Rams' Receiver Is About to Go Supernova in 2025
Puka Nacua has operated as both a leader and a student in training camp, studying closely under Davante Adams while leading the room in drills when Adams has an off day. Nacua, a fan favorite, has always possessed a happy-go-lucky attitude, but when the Rams need him to step up, he has answered the call time and time again.
While some believe Nacua is an above-average receiver, Nacua has not been practicing like that in training camp, hitting the gas like he always does, making play after play.
When we look back at the signing of Adams, his impact on Nacua will be something that must be considered. Nacua has taken the education of Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp, combining it with new lessons from Adams to become a receiver that is able to win the triple crown.
After practice on Thursday, Sean McVay spoke about Nacua's growth as he enters his third season.
“I think the first thing is the curiosity," stated McVay. "Every great player that I've ever been around or anybody that's great at their craft, they are continuous learners. There's a humility that exists. There's a student of the game approach. There's an enjoyment for the mastery of your craft. But the curiosity is what sticks out to me and the standards that he has for himself. The expectations of, how much can I consistently put together good snaps? I do think that consistency is the truest measurement of performance. I've loved watching him ask questions from [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams]."
"I've loved how receptive he is to coaches being able to give him feedback, whether that's [Wide Receivers Coach] Eric Yarber, [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase, [Offensive Assistant] Rob Calabrese, or [Offensive Coordinator] Mike LaFleur. He is a stud and it's why people love him. He's got this great way about himself, but this humility that even though he's done some pretty special things these first couple years, you wouldn't know it. That’s why people love being around him and that's why he's going to continue to get better and better every year.”
We have had limited opportunities to watch Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua together but when we did, it was unreal to watch. The natural space both receiver created for each other and the way Stafford was taking advantage. It was Greastest Show on Turf like.
If the Rams can emulate that this season once Stafford gets healthy, watch out.
