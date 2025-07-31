5 Bold Observations From Rams Training Camp
LOS ANGELES, CA. The Los Angeles Rams have completed seven training camp practices, and after being on site at Loyola Marymount University to witness all of them, there are five undisputable facts regarding the team. Here are five observations of the team, based on those facts.
1. Davante Adams is the clear WR1 and it's not even close
It's not close. Adams has been the most targeted pass catcher by far compared to his counterparts, and on those opportunities, he's hauled in the ball more times than not. Adams, barring injury, will be a 1,000-yard receiver once again this season, and if he continues to play in the way he currently is, he's on track for a career season.
2. Konata Mumpfield will establish himself as a top receiver in the NFL by the time his rookie deal expires
Mumpfield or at this point, Davante Adams Jr has been the Rams' third-best pass catcher in camp, only trailing Adams and Puka Nacua. Mumpfield is on pace to follow in Adams' lofty footsteps with excellent play, silky smooth feet, tremendous balance, and elite hands.
- “It's not as much of they're going to open their mouth and say something I haven't heard but different techniques," stated Davante Adams. "The wheel's always being reinvented and you can only do so much with certain routes, but I've seen stuff from even [Wide Receiver] Konata [Mumpfield] since he's been out here and that's opened my eyes, not necessarily like, ‘Oh my God, I've never seen that’, but its him changing up his pace and working through some things, seeing some of the errors and the trial and error I guess I could say.'
- "Even over the course of three practice days, how he can transform and go and kill some of our better corners on some amazing routes. It's fun for me just watching the growth of him, talking through it, seeing somebody fail, doing something a certain way and then going out there and knocking it out of the park. I feel like a proud dad watching him out there.”
That proud dad thing. He's not lying. Adams, on his off day, is on the sidelines watching Mumpfield work, paying close attention to everything he does. Yeah, Konata Mumpfield is legit.
3. Quentin Lake will get whatever money he wants this offseason
Playmaker, fundamentally sound, leader, captain, intelligent, adaptive, selfless, the terms to describe Lake are endless. Considering he's a captain, former signal caller, and a straight-up monster on defense, one would think the Rams would have paid him and since they haven't, Lake would be well within his rights to hold out, so why hasn't he made a peep?
Because he knows he will get paid top dollar next season. Why? Because the Rams want to keep him, and 31 other teams need a player like him.
4. Nate Landman is the best free agent signing for the Rams
Even more than Adams, Landman has fixed the issues within the linebacker room overnight. He's the current defensive signal caller, he has great instincts, plays the run like a champ, and is brilliant in coverage. He is everything the Rams needed last season, and his ability to command has allowed Omar Speights to go and hunt.
5. The Rams have three head coaching-caliber coaches on Sean McVay's staff, if not more
Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, and Aubrey Pleasant. When you talk about leaders, leaders who are also teachers, all three men fit the mold. They have inspired their players, they speak with such reverence and grace towards the game, but in the critical moments, when players look like they're about to regress, fall off, not come through, those three men have helped sustain a culture within the Rams that has persevered in the post-Super Bowl LVI era.
