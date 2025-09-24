Prolific College Football Duo Named Perfect Fits For Rams
While the Los Angeles Rams look to the present, with a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on the horizon, many are starting to wonder what the Rams will do with their first round picks. According to Arizona State On SI's Tanner Cappellini, both picks would be wisely spent on ASU's Quarterback-Wide Receiver duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson.
Sam Leavitt
Leavitt has been a name thrown around for being a fit in a McVay offense.
"As seen so far this season, especially in ASU's Week 3 win against the Bobcats, Leavitt is extremely mobile," wrote Cappellini. "Not only does he get to his top speed really quickly, but he has good vision while running as well. In play action, when the quarterback boots out or moves out of the pocket, they can often take off and run."
"Besides the mobile legs, Leavitt has a great arm. He has a really quick release, which would work well to hit crossing routes to Ram receiver Puka Nacua. At times, Leavitt is inaccurate and can miss some throws, but in a play-action offense, it is easier for the QB to throw in rhythm. If the Rams are looking for a franchise QB, Leavitt can be that guy."
In four games, Leavitt has had a 61% completion percentage, throwing for 748 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Leavitt also has 219 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this season. This is about half of what he produced all of last season.
Jordyn Tyson
"Tyson, in and of himself, is an amazing player, but teaming him up with Leavitt and being able to recreate that chemistry with Leavitt would produce magic in Los Angeles. A receiving duo of Nacua and Tyson would be amazing, too. Both receivers have a lot of talent in running after the catch."
Tyson has caught all six of Leavitt's touchdown passes and in four game, along with his six scores, Tyson has 31 receptions for 357 yards. Tyson is quickly closing in on his second 1,000-yard season, making him one of the best wide receivers in college football.
The downside is that there's always a concern that McVay's system isn't built around three wide receivers, but times change, and perhaps Tyson is the talent needed to change tendencies.
