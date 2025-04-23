2025 NFL Draft: Where the Rams Pick
The Los Angeles Rams have eight selections in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Round 1, No. 26 overall
Round 3, No. 90 overall
Round 3, No. 101 overall (compensatory)
Round 4, No. 127 overall
Round 6, No. 190 overall (via Falcons)
Round 6, No. 195 overall (via Steelers)
Round 6, No. 201 overall
Round 6, No. 202 overall (via Bears)
They do not have a second round selection due to trading it during the 2024 NFL Draft in order to move up, selecting Braden Fiske out of Florida State.
The Rams are likely to make their third ever first round selection since their return to Los Angeles, having success with their prior two picks.
In 2016, the Rams drafted Jared Goff who went on to win two NFC West titles, an NFC championship, and had four winning seasons before being traded to the Lions.
In 2024, the Rams drafted Jared Verse, who helped the team win the NFC West in his rookie season and was awarded the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.
The Rams hope this draft will continue the success the team has had under General Manager Les Senad. This will be the first draft conducted in the Sean McVay era without current Jacksonville Jaguars GM James Gladstone.
The results of this draft will have a major impact on the teams ability to compete for a title.
Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday ranked the Rams as having the eighth biggest Super Bowl window in the NFL.
"Even though the Rams' defense is built for the future and should be a strong unit for years to come, the length of the team's Super Bowl window depends solely on how long a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford can play at a high level." Wrote Buday.
"Stafford’s 74.7 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 21st among quarterbacks and was his second-lowest grade over the past nine seasons. While the addition of a 32-year-old Davante Adams at wide receiver could help Stafford maintain his level of play, the aging wide receiver does not extend the Rams’ Super Bowl window. An offensive rebuild will be necessary after Stafford’s eventual departure."
