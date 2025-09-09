Rams Mailbag: What We Learned on Monday
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The fans of the Los Angeles Rams have questions, so I went digging for answers. Here's the latest out of the team's facility.
What, if anything, impressed you about the Rams in Sunday’s win over the Texans?
The defense, but Byron Young in particular. I did not expect Young to be moved around as much as he was, and despite being placed in a variety of positions, he was effective at every single one as Chris Shula's designs gave C.J. Stroud fits all game long.
Has Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. completely supplanted Darious Williams? Williams didn't even get a snap on Sunday.
Yes. Sean McVay wanted a three-man cornerback rotation and Williams was not part of it. That is subject to change and McVay will evaluate on a week-to-week basis.
“Darious has done a great job," stated McVay. "We felt like the approach was going to be with those three corners. I've always told you guys, I look at it as we've got four guys that have been excellent. We felt like the three-man rotation was going to be what was best for our group as it related to approaching that game. Darious handled it like a total stud. He was ready to go if need be. I was really proud of him and how he's practiced, how he's responded, but that was the thought process there.”
Was the Schrader move purely ST decision?
Yes. The Rams barely got Blake Corum on the field as a running back. Doubtful there would have been any use for Jarquez Hunter. It sucks because Hunter is such a force but it is what it is.
Kevin Dotson… my biggest worry/question
Dotson is currently week-to-week with Steve Avila. We will have more information on Wednesday. It is unclear if he'll play this week. Sean McVay detailed a full injury report on Monday.
“Kevin Dotson had a lateral ankle sprain. He’ll be week-to-week. [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] also had an ankle sprain. He came back in the game after Kevin had gone out. Steve got it early in the game, he went out. [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer ended up coming in. Kevin Dotson got his ankle."
"Steve did an amazing job of coming in to be able to finish the game. Those guys both got their ankles and then [Tight End] Colby Parkinson has an AC sprain in his shoulder but he was able to come back and finish the game. Then some of your typical bumps and bruises. [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] got his ankle a little bit. [Tight End] Davis Allen got his knee, but that's par for the course in terms of physical games like that.”
Why did Higbee and Corum did not see the field more?
Flow of the game. No, really, that's it. There is a priority on keeping Higbee healthy for the season, but McVay wanted a heavy dose of Kyren Williams, and the tight ends will always rotate.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE