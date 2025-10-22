Rams Terrance Ferguson Talks First NFL Touchdown
On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson secured his first NFL touchdown. After the game, he shared his thoughts on the catch.
Ferguson on Touchdown Catch
Ferguson operated in his biggest role of the season, using his athleticism to free up his other teammates before hauling in his own score.
"It was a good call by coach," stated Ferguson after the game. "It was fourth-and-short, taking a deep shot like that was set up through a bunch of other plays. We were running up the ball out of 13 [personnel] a lot. Coach had a great call there setting up. When I was running the route, he was already panicking on the run, then the corner... the post was wide open. I'm just blessed to be in that opportunity by the coaches and everyone that trusts me. Obviously, it was a great throw. Right in the bread basket."
"It felt really good," Ferguson added. "It's always a blessing. I think everyone wants everything right now, especially with social media and our phones. Everything happens now. Everyone wants it on their time. I'm just really trusting in God's timing, whenever that was. Trusting the coaches and trusting the process. It's been huge for me my faith, obviously, so it meant a lot for all of that to come to fruition and be able to score a touchdown in a big game with the guys."
McVay on Ferguson
Following Ferguson's first NFL catch against the 49ers, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Ferguson and if the coaching staff discussed upping his utalization.
“Oh yeah," stated McVay. "I think you want to make sure that you're putting guys in positions to have successful outcomes. No question. I was talking to a lot of guys about this. This is a long season. Everything matters, but you want to continue to build guys up throughout."
"This will be a little blip in the radar when you look back on the totality of the season. How do we continue to maximize it? He's answered the bell with all the opportunities that he's had. I’ve been really pleased with him. If he continues on this trajectory, the answer is yes. You want to continue to get him more and more involved.”
After four offensive snaps against the 49ers, Ferguson had 17 against the Ravens and 34 against the Jaguars.
