Where Rams Landed in Week 2 On SI Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams will turn their focus to Week 2 now. The Rams will hit the road for the first time this season. The Rams will be facing another AFC South opponent. The Rams were a good road team last season and they will look to continue that this season. The two things they do good when they hit the road are making sure their defense and run game travel well.
This time, it is going to be the Tennessee Titans. The Rams want to make sure they are doing everything possible to get their players to have a good recovery during this week before they hit the road for Tennessee. Rams head coach Sean McVay has done a good job getting his players ready to hit the road. The Rams will be the favorites in this game and they need to make sure they take care of business on this road trip.
The Rams know not to take any team lightly. In the NFL, on any given Sunday, anything can happen. They will make sure they come out with the right energy and do everything they can to get their body ready for the early kickoff. That is a challenge that any West Coast team faces when they travel across the country.
The Rams will look to get their offense going for the whole game. They will continue to make plays and create more chemistry. On the defense side, they look to stay dominant and improve in some areas. The defense is looking to be an elite defense and when you play good defense on the road you will enter that category. But before we get there, we take a look at the Rams latest ranking.
Rams Rankings
On SI has the Rams ranked No. 9 heading into Week 2
"The Rams were able to overcome a slow start offensively, aided by their suffocating defense that prevented C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense from advancing past the Rams’ 15-yard line to win their season opener, 14-9. Matthew Stafford put to bed doubts regarding his long-term health, becoming the 10th player to throw for 60,000 yards," said our Brock Vierra.
The Rams are a dangerous team, and getting to 2-0 would be something they have not done in the last few seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE