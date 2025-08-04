Sean McVay Addresses Rams' Lack of Investment into Linebacker Core
One of the biggest complaints of the Rams under Sean McVay is the lack of investment in the linebacker room. Outside of Bobby Wagner, who played for the franchise for just one season, the team has not committed resources to the position in the same manner they have addressed every other position during the last nine offseasons of McVay and Les Snead.
McVay was asked about that, considering his projected linebacker room is full of players who were either day three picks or undrafted free agents.
“You don't ever want to pigeonhole yourself into an all-encompassing approach," stated McVay. "I think there's some players that maybe the rest of the league doesn't value that we value and we know about inside… I feel really good about this group. [Inside Linebackers Coach] Greg Williams does an excellent job. [Linebacker] Nate Landman’s had a really good camp. [Inside Linebacker] Troy Reeder’s a guy that's played a lot of football and I think [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights is ready to really take the next step going into year two."
"He did a great job coming in as an undrafted free agent. I think we've had some success with guys that are unheralded. You look at [former Rams Linebacker] Cory Littleton, obviously, we invested a third-round pick in [former Rams Linebacker] Ernest Jones a few years ago and he's a total stud. I'm happy for the success that he's had in Seattle. I think sometimes that's just the way that it played out. You don’t like the pick we used on ‘Pooh’ Paul? (Laughter) I’m just messing with you.”
Whether McVay and the Rams' approach to the position is right or wrong is something that will be determined during the season, but let's not forget that the position group was the Rams' Achilles heel last season.
Let's also not forget there was a reason why the Rams added Landman and Paul while allowing Christian Rozeboom to leave.
Regardless, the Rams' policy is not to commit tremendous or even somewhat notable resources to the position. To be fair, the Eagles have made three Super Bowls in nine years with completely different linebacker duos each time, so there is proof that such an approach works.
It should be noted that in both of McVay's Super Bowl appearances, he had a starting linebacker selected within the first 103 picks.
