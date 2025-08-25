Rams Depth Proved Themselves in Preseason Action
The preseason is an opportune time for teams across the NFL to search long and hard for what type of depth they have ahead of the regular season. The performances during these preseason games can either boost the excitement for a team or offer concerns about the lack of depth in key areas on the roster.
For the Los Angeles Rams, with very few to no starters playing during the preseason, many of the second, third, and reserve teams made their marks in one fashion or another. The results are an increase in confidence for a roster teeming with talent.
The Rams have the depth to make a championship run
When watching a preseason game with no established starters seeing the field, you want to see the younger players or depth pieces make the impact you expect them to make when they walk onto the field each week in August. Having viewed each Rams preseason game this summer, along with a deeper dive into the All-22 coaches' film, the confidence level I have in Los Angeles's depth on both sides of the ball has increased.
At quarterback, the Rams have Jimmy Garoppolo and the young Stetson Bennett as his backups; a good spot to be in for a team with a QB-friendly system. The running back room is one of the deepest in the NFL from a talent perspective, with Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Jarquez Hunter leading the way.
The skill positions have a mixture of quality youth and veteran presences that make the Rams' passing game a potentially fun group to witness this season. Up front, even with some question marks, there is depth to be confident in, especially at both tackle spots.
Los Angeles's defense may have the best depth of all. The defensive line, led by Jared Verse and Kobie Turner, is a young, vibrant group that has proven depth and a mixture of rookies and second-year players that give the room a high ceiling. Linebacker is considered a "weakness," but features a couple of rookie linebackers who did nothing but perform well this preseason.
This doesn't even mention a secondary that doesn't have high-end talents, but plenty to feel good about if you are a Rams fan. Overall, it's a team that you should be excited about heading into Week 1 against the Houston Texans.
On brand for recent seasons, the Rams may face another stretch of injury-riddled positions that could test their depth in crucial moments. This is a more experienced and deeper roster than a year ago, despite maintaining critical youth at key positions across the board. If that depth has to be examined during the season, I feel confident they can get the job done when asked.
