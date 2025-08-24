Rams' McVay Gives Positive Affirmation for Rookie Linebacker
The final preseason games offer indications on who could be safe and who needs to continue to perform ahead of roster cutdowns on Tuesday afternoon. Teams could showcase those indications in various ways, and the Los Angeles Rams are a team that have hinted at one or two players that could make the inital 53-man roster this fall.
One player who did not play against the Cleveland Browns was a rookie linebacker who had one standout performance after another to secure himself a spot on the main roster following the preseason finale.
Shaun Dolac's spot on the Rams roster is safe, for now
Former Buffalo standout and linebacker Shaun Dolac was an intriguing pickup in undrafted free agency this spring. He was seen as one of the key UDFA's that could work his way not only onto the roster but into the starting lineup on Los Angeles's defense as a rookie. While he needed to continue to grow and develop over the summer, Dolac has done nothing but impress.
Dolac has been a standout player this preseason and throughout training camp, quickly becoming a fan favorite and well-regarded figure among the inside linebackers. While the starting lineup is secured for Week 1 against the Houston Texans, Dolac has done everything he could to make the 53-man roster. A clear sign of this was his inactive listing for the preseason finale in Cleveland, where the Rams were defeated 19-17 on a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation.
Head coach Sean McVay was asked about Dolac's status ahead of cuts and for Saturday's game. His response gave a positive sign of affirmation for his rookie linebacker.
“It’s a good sign for him. We’ll continue to evaluate, but he’s done a really good job. He’s made his presence felt on teams. I think he’s played really well for those inside [line]backers. He has a good understanding of what we’re trying to get done, the intent of different things, and I’ve been very pleased with him.”
Dolac's preseason performances and his seemingly secure spot on the roster for this fall indicate a player who could work his way into the team's plans. With fellow draft pick and linebacker Pooh Paul Jr. likely getting eased into significant playing time throughout the year, Dolac could emerge on special teams and occasional defensive reps with potential starting snaps this season.
However, even if he does seem to be locked onto the main roster, there is no guarantee Dolac would make the Rams' roster and could find himself on another team if he doesn't make it through the waiver wires. Yet, all signs point to the UDFA linebacker remaining on the team through Tuesday.
