WATCH: Sean McVay Speaks After 2025 Training Camp Day Five
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took part in their fifth practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, putting on the pads for the first time this season.
Following practice, Sean McVay spoke to reporters regarding the status of his team.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
Last week, Sean McVay's offensive and defenive coordinators Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke about McVay's coaching methods and the autonomy he gives them.
Q: Could you speak on the autonomy McVay gives you and how that helps you prepare for the season?
"It’s cool to take the whole offseason," stated Shula. "I always think you don't coach in the NFL, you live in the NFL. We could be at work talking about our families or I could be at [Head Coach] Sean's [McVay] house, we could be talking about defensive schemes. You never know what's going on. We've really had a lot of time this offseason to clean up a lot of the stuff from last year, clean up some of the language. He’s just an awesome resource. He knows our defense as good as anybody and he's an awesome resource whether to have suggestions or bounce stuff off him or language or different things like that. Or hey, this is what the offense is seeing. This is what may hurt offenses. It’s been nonstop communication. It's been fun.”
“We really appreciatehow much trust he has in all of us," stated LaFleur. "It’s not just us coordinators, it's all the staff, and really the players and the organization. There’s a reason this place has been what it's been for nine years now. It starts with his leadership and ownership and [General Manager] Les [Snead], and [Vice President] Tony [Pastoors], and [President] [Kevin] Demoff. It's such a collaborative group. I feel very fortunate that he has that trust in us. It starts with his leadership, and it's been great.”
Q: What has your role bee in creating a more versatile offense this season?
“Yeah, I don't know. My role is my role, right? As the offense coordinator, with installs and stuff like that, scripts and getting the guys ready to practice every day and building the foundation and all that," stated LaFleur. "No different than if it was a year ago. Every year you're just trying to evolve. What kind of team do we have? What kind of roster do we have? We have got the plethora of tight ends right there and how do we utilize that? We have thoughts of what this offense is going to look like, but every year it's not exactly the way that you think it's going to look like. The amount of work we put in the spring and in training camp, it’ll organically come together as we get going. I like where we're at.”
