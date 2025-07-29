WATCH: Rams 2025 Day Five Training Camp Highlights
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took part in their fifth practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, putting on the pads for the first time this season.
Watch Rams Training Camp Highlights Below
With Matthew Stafford out due to back soreness, Jimmy Garoppolo has continued to operate as the team's QB1. Sean McVay has continually expressed confidence in Garoppolo as the team continues their training camp regimen.
Q: What is the progress of the backup quarterbacks?
"They’ve done really well," stated McVay. "You know you’ve always heard me talk about it. I think [Quarterback] Jimmy Garoppolo is a starting quarterback. Obviously, we feel so fortunate to have somebody like [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] leading the way, but Jimmy's done a great job. I think he's shown good command the first couple days. I've always thought he was a high-caliber player and I think it offers an opportunity for[Quarterback] Stetson[Bennett] to get some good work that he wouldn't get otherwise. And so, looking towards the preseason, expect us to take a similar approach in regard to Jimmy who will probably not play and that'll give Stetson a chance. I think for him to be able to get these reps right now will serve him well for when those games come around.”
Q: Could you comment on Jimmy Garoppolo deciding to return even though he seemingly had opportunities to play as a starter elsewhere?
“Hell yeah. I think he's really at peace. I think he's had some different experiences where maybe your priorities shift and don't get me wrong, I think he's a starting quarterback in this league and he will be again at some point. But I think when you are truly secure in yourself, and you're able to make decisions that are best for your fulfillment in life and where you're at, that's a pretty cool thing. And it sure meant a lot to us that there were multiple examples of players that showed they wanted to be here by the decisions and it wasn't exclusive to money."
"And don't get me wrong, the financial part is a huge part of this thing. But there were a handful of examples of guys that took a little bit less to continue to be here and I can't tell you how much that means to us and why you want to continuously strive to create and cultivate an environment that people want to be a part of. Where hey, there's that sense of urgency, but I like coming to work and I feel like I'm getting pushed, and it's not easy, but it's worthwhile and I'm doing it with people that move me forward and help me become who I want to be. Jimmy does that for his teammates, he does that for his coaches and hopefully we do that same thing for him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE