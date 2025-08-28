3 Most Important Depth Players for Rams in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 53-man roster for the 2025 season ahead of their season opener against the Houston Texans, which takes place in just over 10 days. The roster that could be the one to get a franchise back to the Super Bowl is in place following a dramatic last few days of uncertainty for several players on the depth chart.
With the roster set, the Rams can focus on the fall. However, they will need to lean into their depth throughout the season as the expected toll of the game takes over. Let's look at three players who should be important depth pieces for the franchise during the regular season campaign.
Josh Wallace, defensive back
It is known that the Rams do not possess a high-end talent at cornerback or any part of the secondary for the time being. That means while their sufficient level starters will get them through games, their depth will need to be tested throughout the coming months, one of those being Josh Wallace.
A second-year player, Wallace has shown terrific progress in all facets, both in run defense and pass coverage. It is a great sign for another young player on a defense with plenty of them. He will provide special teams value, but Wallace provides critical depth at both outside and inside cornerback, and will be called upon at a moment's notice.
Shaun Dolac, linebacker
One of the most fascinating moves made during roster cuts on Tuesday was the Rams' moving on from fifth-round draft selection Pooh Paul Jr, a player who was expected to have a future and a key role. Instead, that title belongs to undrafted free agent Shaun Dolac, who had an amazing summer to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
Dolac is a much better talent for an UDFA, bringing excellent football intelligence, run fits, and discipline in numerous aspects of the position. He could be a starter at some point this season; a matter of when, not if. The former Buffalo standout will have a key role in the rotation and depth at linebacker this season.
Beaux Limmer, center
A starter for a significant part of his rookie season, Limmer has been relegated to a backup role on the depth chart. Fear not, as head coach Sean McVay has indicated that the second-year offensive lineman remains in the future plans for the Rams' front five.
Limmer will back up starter Coleman Shelton, who hails from the Chicago Bears. Should the latter miss time with an injury, Limmer can seamlessly enter the lineup and not miss a beat, making him an important depth piece for the Rams' offensive line.
