Rams Praise Team Captain After Redemptive Performance in Baltimore
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams saw a resurgent Kyren Williams on Sunday after his game-losing fumble in week five. Williams, one of the biggest producers in the post-Super Bowl LVI era, put in a redemptive performance that drew support from the biggest voices in the organization.
Sean McVay
Sean McVay spoke about Williams' response. Williams made multiple plays to give the Rams the lead and helped run the clock out in the fourth quarter.
“It continues to confirm and reaffirm who he is and what he's about," stated McVay. "I'm glad that the way that you asked that, you said it was one play because there were a lot of really good things he did in that game. You look at the ball security in this league like I talked about, man, it's the same focus and concentration that's required of a boxer or a UFC fighter in terms of always being on guard."
"These defensive guys do such a phenomenal job. What an effort by [Inside Linebacker Nate] Landman and [Outside Linebacker Jared] Verse to be able to get their hands on the one that they forced out that we were able to get one of our three turnovers. But love the response, love the guy and love everything he's about. I wasn't surprised though based on the approach and the immediate response afterwards because that's who Kyren Williams is.”
Matthew Stafford
The catch on fourth down was the catalyst to a Rams victory. The Rams scored 14 points after that, surrendering zero with Williams punching in one and setting up the other as the Ravens sold out to stop the run, allowing Stafford to find Tyler Higbee off play action for the score.
Stafford spoke about the catch after the game.
“It was ridiculous – unbelievable," stated Stafford. "They had us covered up pretty good, so I tried to click through and couldn’t find anybody. I tried to buy some time to my left. I don’t know, could I have run it? I have no idea. I might have had 50 yards in front of me, but sometimes I just never think about it."
"But I saw Kyren [Williams] peeling back and getting loose, and I wanted to give him a chance. He did a great job of fighting back for it – and I thought Davante [Adams] did the same thing on the ball down the right side – but Kyren’s catch was unbelievable.”
