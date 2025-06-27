Rams' WR Puka Nacua is Elite as They Come
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most underrated but talented wide receivers in the National Football League. Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus noted how well veteran wide receiver Puka Nacua has performed against both man and zone coverages.
Last season, Nacua ranked fourth against man coverage and first against zone coverage, respectively.
"Nacua missed five games in 2024 but still led the league in target rate against man coverage (40%) and yards after the catch (211). He caught 29 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns against such coverages, in addition to moving the chains 18 times. Nacua was the only receiver outside of A.J. Brown to force double-digit missed tackles (10) on man-coverage targets," Gray said.
"Nacua earned a 90.4 zone PFF receiving grade in his rookie 2023 season and followed that up with a 92.3 mark in 2024. He saw 71 zone targets at a rate of 36%, the highest in the league, and caught 55 passes for 706 yards and a touchdown.
"Nacua averaged 5.8 yards after the catch and finished in the top 10 in missed tackles forced (10) and first downs (32) on zone targets."
Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur noted how Nacua has conducted himself this offseason. With the departure of Cooper Kupp and the arrival of Davante Adams, Nacua should be free to shine this upcoming season.
"What I've seen from him is, I think, a guy that's just continuing to work on his craft and get better. I've been really impressed with where he was when he came back for phase one. He's always going to put in the work, but I think he was better in phase one this year than he was the year before, and just like he was obviously when we first drafted him a couple of years ago," LaFleur said.
"So for him, just getting into the best physical shape that he possibly can, so he can go have the best possible year he can. That's all these guys. That's what we're doing right now, building foundations not just mental, schematic, not just relationships, but physically so that these guys can go into the summer in the best shape possible, continue that trend because that's a scary 40 days for anybody so that when they come back in August, they're in tip top shape, ready to attack it, build to it and then get to September."
