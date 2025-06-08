Rams’ London Matchup Against the Jaguars Will Be Chess Match
The Los Angeles Rams start off their 2025 schedule with a tough slate of games against opponents who have proven in the playoffs. They play against the reigning Super Bowl champions in week three, and less than a month after, they'll have to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
The Rams are looking to get the ball rolling early in the season, but there are big obstacles in their way that may shift their momentum. They have some games early on which they should win, but it's those marquee matchups against playoff teams that will define their 2025 season.
Despite their off-season additions and what it's done to transform their offense, the Rams will still be on their toes in 2025, and a lot of that has to do with the San Francisco 49ers. They're looking for revenge after the Rams swept them in 2024, and they'll have a much easier schedule than the Rams.
That means that the Rams will have to try their hardest against good opponents, and cannot afford to lose a game to a team that's not ready to compete for a Super Bowl like they are. Thankfully, though, they get a slight sigh of relief in week seven.
They'll be facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The Jaguars have interesting pieces on their roster, but even with the addition of Travis Hunter, the Rams should be the favorite to win. Stu Jackson, senior staff writer for therams.com, breaks down what to look for in this matchup.
"Remember in late January when Rams head coach Sean McVay talked about wanting a more versatile offense, and within that answer brought up the evolution of the Bucs' unit under Coen last season?
And how Coen spent four total seasons across two stints on the Rams' coaching staff? In yet another matchup highlighting the growth of McVay's coaching tree, it will be fascinating to see how each head coach influences the other team's offensive identity this season.
Tampa Bay had a home-run hitter with explosive carries in 2024 fourth-round pick Bucky Irving; the Rams went and got a player McVay described similarly in Auburn's Jarquez Hunter. Jacksonville will likely be shaped not only by how Coen operated last season, but Coen's time in Los Angeles as well, and the ways they will deploy Hunter".
Liam Coen and Sean McVay are two of the greatest offensive minds in the NFL, and seeing them clash against each other will surely make some people across the pond fans of either team. The Rams should win in London, but at this point in the season, things may not be looking as good for them as they had hoped. Even if they are favored, they need to approach this game as a must-win and head into their bye week feeling good about their season.
