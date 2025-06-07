Ram’s Tough Early State of Games Continues in Week Six
The Los Angeles Rams were given no favors in their schedule for 2025, and their early games will be a true test to see if this team is ready to compete for a Super Bowl. Winning early will help them stamp their mark on the league and build momentum that'll carry them through to the playoffs.
However, there are significant obstacles in their way. They have a playoff rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in week three, where they'll be tasked to beat the defending Super Bowl champions in their home arena.
Then, just a couple of weeks later, they'll be at home against the San Francisco 49ers, where they'll be looking to get their revenge as the Rams swept them in 2024. To make things worse, in week six, they'll have to fly to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens at home.
The Ravens have been one of the most lucrative regular-season teams in the past couple of seasons, with them peaking during the regular season but flaming out in the playoffs. They tend to stumble at the beginning of the year, but by week six, the expectation is that they'll be firing on all cylinders.
The Rams will have their hands full trying to navigate how to bring down Lamar Jackson while simultaneously trying to figure out how to beat their oppressive defense. Wyatt Miller, staff writer for therams.com, broke down what to look out for in this marquee matchup.
"The Rams' revamped passing attack has added the potential for increased explosiveness and efficiency in 2025. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson and a healthy Tyler Higbee give the Rams an opportunity to surpass their production from last season, when they were the 10th-best passing offense in football (227.5 yards per game).
Add that to the foundation that head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua have built over the past several seasons, and this offense looks dangerous. Meanwhile, the Ravens' secondary retained the majority of their starting lineup, led by do-it-all safety Kyle Hamilton.
They had an atrocious start to the 2024 season defensively, but then flipped a switch completely in the second half, allowing the seventh-fewest pass yards per game (218.8) and third-most sacks (26) from Weeks 10-18.
Adding Starks, Green and Awuzie to the fold with minimal losses will only increase their stability heading into 2025. All those playmakers alongside star cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins make Baltimore a top-tier pass defense.
Week 6 will also feature some fun mind games between Rams head coach and offensive play caller Sean McVay and Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, both of whom are considered great football minds".
One of the Rams' biggest weaknesses last season was stopping the run, and this will be another test to see how that has improved from last season to 2025. The Ravens have the best rushing duo with Jackson and Derrick Henry, so to say the Rams will have their hands full is an understatement.
