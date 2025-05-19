One of the Most Underrated Rams’ Games Next Year
The Los Angeles Rams' official schedule has been out for a couple of days now, and with it, various things have been noted about their opponents next season. For starters, if the Rams are to win another Super Bowl, they cannot afford to start off slow and take the regular season as seriously as ever.
Their regular season will be a gauntlet, and while they have a chance to make NFL history by possibly winning every game against a team with a bird as their mascot. Of course, the supposed "bird bowl" includes the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Rams should have circled on their calendar.
Now that the Rams have set themselves up to be one of the premier contenders for a Super Bowl in the NFC, it means that a lot more attention will be given to their games. This means that Rams games are some of the most anticipated for next season.
Bucky Brooks is an analyst for NFL.com, and he recently wrote an article going over some of the most underrated matchups for next season. The Rams make their list against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week seven in London.
"Some will paint this matchup as the classic teacher-pupil showdown -- with new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen having spent four seasons on Sean McVay's Rams staff -- but the intrigue surrounding this game could revolve around Travis Hunter’s emergence as a two-way star.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is expected to slowly assimilate into a dual role, enabling him to produce splash plays for Jacksonville as a wide receiver/defensive back with elite ball skills. This Week 7 matchup in London could become a showcase game for a budding superstar.
Facing an elite quarterback in Matthew Stafford who wants to toss the ball around the yard, Hunter could have the opportunity to add a pick-six to a stat sheet that should ultimately feature plenty of targets and touches by season's end".
This matchup has plenty of storylines heading into it, most notably that of Liam Coen and his relationship to the Rams. He used the Rams' mindset of being aggressive with picks to get Travis Hunter, while the Rams turned a new leaf and stocked up on draft picks, so this will also be a battle of draft philosophies between these two teams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to talk Jaguars!
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE