The Good and Bad About the Rams’ Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams' schedule for the 2025 season has officially been revealed, and after making it into the second round of the playoffs last season, they'll have to play even better than before if they want to make it back there.
The expectation in Los Angeles is that they're competing for a Super Bowl next year, and if they can't put it all together, they'll be one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. Especially after signing Davante Adams and getting rid of Cooper Kupp in order to be more competitive than they were last season.
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released an article detailing one good and one bad thing for specific teams in the NFL. For the Rams, he states that the good thing is that they have a chance to make NFL history, and the bad thing is the less-than-optimal start times for their games.
"The Rams have a chance to go down in NFL history and that's because they could become the first team ever to pull off the bird gauntlet, which is where one team beats all five bird teams in one season.
Part of the reason it's never happened is because most teams don't face all five bird teams, but the Rams will get to face the Eagles, Ravens, Seahawks, Cardinals and Falcons this year. This might not seem like a big deal right now, but trust me, if they get close, that's all anyone will be talking about later in the season".
As an avid NFL fan, every year, a team has the potential to beat every bird team, and it is something that gets discussed frequently during the season. It won't be an easy feat as their hardest opponent will most likely be the Philadelphia Eagles, who I believe the Rams have bridged the gap between them and the Eagles after they knocked them out in the playoffs last season.
"The Rams got hit with four road games that will start at 10 a.m. PT, which is about the worst kickoff time you can get as a West Coast team. Since the start of the 2022 season, the Rams are 4-5 in games played in the Central or Eastern time zones. Two of their first three games will come at 10 a.m. (at Titans, at Eagles) along with two games that will go down later in the season (at Ravens, at Panthers)".
The Rams will have to overcome the struggles of different time zones if they have any hopes of being one of the top teams in the NFC. They cannot afford to start off slow and have to hit the ground running if they want to pick up any momentum in the playoffs. Sean McVay has to have his players focused, and Matthew Stafford will have to play like a top-ten quarterback year-round.
Find us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.