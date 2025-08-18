WATCH: Rams Sean McVay's Presser on Matthew Stafford's Health
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Monday, after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason play last Saturday. As the team goes about their final week of preseason, the question on the minds of everyone is who will make the final roster?
In anticipation of that decision, Sean McVay spoke from the podium, addressing questions related to his team, especially the health of quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference
After the Rams win on Saturday, Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant, who was operating as the acting head coach for the game, spoke to the media from SoFi Stadium.
Q: What stood out to you regarding Stetson Bennett’s demeanor in his two opportunities during his two-minute drills?
“The response," stated Pleasant. "You're going to hear me say response a couple times in this press conference. It’s very important when you give up the interception the way you do in that situation and then you come back and you just respond. That's what life's about and that's what we want to see specifically from a quarterback who's high stakes and anytime they gamble in that situation it can be difficult. But he wasn't and he was trying to be aggressive. It was very important that we acknowledge that. I just really understand his cool, calm demeanor. We've all seen him win a couple national championships in college and you see some of that thread work with his confidence and his belief in his teammates and the same that they have in him.”
Q: What are your thoughts regarding A.J. Green’s performance?
"I thought A.J. really came out hot. I think the thing that we understand really early is they were taking those three by one isolations into the boundary and after a couple plays back-to-back, he stood up and realized what it was going to be. I think that was with their first group where they were trying to get quick and easy throws and explosive plays to get those guys out. I was very proud with how he responded.”
Q: Did Matthew Stafford workout before the game?
“At this point in time, anything regarding Mr. Stafford, I'm going to wait for Coach McVay to address you guys on Monday.”
