The Rams Have Two UDFA Receivers Who Should Make Roster
As of writing, we have no idea if Matthew Stafford will play in week one or even this season. If Jimmy Garoppolo is forced to be the starter, the entire dynamic of the offense must change and one of those dynamics is the passing game.
Stafford, the strategic gunslinger, takes calculated chances, often targeting pass catchers downfield with the right amount of power and touch.
Garoppolo is different. He's a ball distributor who thrives off playing under center, hitting targets of play action.
Either way, both play styles require speed. For Stafford, speed helps stretch the defense, allowing his to pluck holes in coverage, Garoppolo is a slow and steady passer who lacks conisistency with the deep ball, needing yards after catch to advance downfield.
On Saturday night, two players displayed such game changing ability, their contributions directly contributed to the Rams victory over the Chargers.
Brennan Presley and Mario Williams took over in the second half, and here's why they should make the roster.
Mario Williams, a known speedster, never found a permanent home during his collegiate career but after his performance on Saturday, paired with an outstanding camp where he often looked better than Presley, he has made his claim to the 53 man roster.
Stetson Bennett, who hit Williams for a touchdown to end the third quarter, spoke about the play after the game.
“Oh, on the touchdown. That was sweet," stated Bennett. "There was a look in practice that was like that and [he] stepped up, great protection. He ran a great route, kind of stuck it in there. [The] safety kind of hung over there on the left hash and just getting the ball up and down. That was a fun one. That was a fun time.”
Bennett put the ball on a rope, but Williams' acceleration into the open space played the critical factor. His pure speed, paired with unbridled confidence, and making tackles on special teams, makes it feel like he's on the same track as Xavier Smith. Smith has been the surprise of the preseason.
I spoke to Presley in the locker room about what made them such a dangerous duo? His answer was simple: speed.
Presley, the Oklahoma State standout, should have been a top 100 pick, but Oklahoma State sucked, tanking everyone's draft stock outside of Nick Martin. Just ask Ollie Gordon.
However, he was the Rams' most prolific receiver, acting almost in the same way Brandin Cooks once did years ago. His ability to make plays within the structure of the offense, being able to be utilized at various levels gives the team the ability to replace Tutu Atwell with a cheap option next season.
For this season, Presley has been a star with the ball in his hands and if he can become a cleaner returner, there's no reason he can't become what Tavon Austin should have been in Sean McVay's offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE