WATCH: Aubrey Pleasant Rams-Chargers Post Game Press Conference
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Los Angeles Chargers in their annual preseason matchup from SoFi Stadium. The Rams take to the road next week before they start the season at home against the Houston Texans.
Following the game, Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant, who took over head coaching duties for the contest, spoke to the media.
Watch Aubrey Pleasant's Press Conference Below
On Thursday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters from the fields of Carson, California as the Rams held joint practice with the New Orleans Saints outside Dignity Health Sports Park.
Q: What are your thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo’s performance at practice?
“I thought he was up and down. I think their rush did a good job, especially in some of those early periods and it didn't seem like we were able to find a rhythm. But what I did love is once we got into some of the second down to third downs, I thought he was seeing coverage well, distributing the ball. I love the way that he finished in the two-minute drill where he hits a big completion to [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] right off the jump and then we're really one more completion away from being in the position that we want. He managed that really well, but I thought he did a great job. One of my favorite things about Jimmy is if something doesn't go down the way we want or if we have a little bit of a miscommunication, he's great about being able to reset and be able to respond and not react to whatever that next snap is. I thought he did that today.”
Q: What does Poona Ford add to the defense as a leader and player?
“Just really all those things. I mean the production on early downs. He could certainly rush. I don't think he's limited in only being an early down player. I think [Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach] Giff Smith does such a great job of developing the whole player. He’s got just a great competitiveness when you watch him. The way that he competes snap in and snap out becomes contagious for the rest of the guys. He fits in perfectly with that group. I love everything about Poona [Ford].”
