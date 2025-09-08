WATCH: Rams Sean McVay's 2025 Week One Post Game Presser
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in their NFL 2025 season-opening contest. Following the action from SoFi Stadium, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Friday, Sean McVay spoke to the media for the final time before coaching in his ninth season opener with the franchise.
Q: You've known Texans’ Head Coach DeMeco Ryans from his time as the 49ers Defensive Coordinator. How does that familiarity that influence offensive strategy?
"It affects it. I think you have tremendous respect for what DeMeco is about. There's just a lot of respect, a lot of appreciation for the style of play, the commitment to a philosophy, understanding the types of players that can really bring that to life. I think when you look at what DeMeco has done in two years, he has quickly put his imprint on that football team."
"They play hard. There's a certain philosophy at which they play and I think it's a lot of times reflected in his personality. I mean that in a positive way. It's a great challenge but that's what makes this stuff worth it. Every single week you feel like you're up here, great coaching, great players. This is a team that's won their division the last couple years, been to the Divisional Round and they've got a lot of cool pieces that they've added. They've got a new offensive coordinator who we're familiar with, but don't know what he's going to do. We're looking forward to rolling this thing out and getting going at 1:25(PM) on Sunday.”
Q: Have you ever discussed adding the ‘tush-push’ with QB Matthew Stafford?
"No (laugh). He's done it for so long, but we always joke, he's a terrible sneaker. He ended up having some good sneaks last year. The Eagles do it unbelievably. There's a technique, there's a commitment to it, and it's really remarkable. There's a reason why they've done it different than others. Obviously, Buffalo’ is another team, but to answer your question you won't be seeing much tush-push from the LA Rams. We don't have to worry about defending that one for us.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE