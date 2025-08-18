What Should the Rams Do About Stafford?
The Los Angeles Rams have a problem, a big one. Their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, hasn't been practicing due to an aggravated disk in his back, though he has returned today. This would be a bad situation for any team, much less one with a quarterback as experienced as Stafford.
Stafford is entering year 17 of his career, and the roster around him couldn't have been constructed any better. The Rams signed Davante Adams and addressed some problems on defense to make them as competitive as possible next season.
However, that competitiveness goes away if the captain of their offense won't be able to play. It's far too late in the preseason to think about going after another quarterback; the only question is what the Rams can do about Stafford?
Garoppolo Time?
If Stafford isn't available for the beginning of the season or the majority of it, I think the Rams will just have to bite the bullet and go with one of their backups. Jimmy Garoppolo has the experience and comfort level in Sean McVay's system that should give the Rams hope that he'll be able to keep them afloat.
He has a prior connection with Adams, and as long as McVay can keep the play calls simple and can get Garoppolo in a rhythm, their talent on offense and defense should win them some games. Garoppolo is easily one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, which is why the Rams were eager to keep him around for another year after he was their backup last season.
Garoppolo is the safest option and gives the Rams their best chance at competing if Stafford goes down. However, there's another way they can go that sacrifices some stability for a higher ceiling. Perhaps the Rams should consider making Stetson Bennett the replacement for Stafford.
Boom or Bust
I find it unlikely that the Rams would trot out a soon-to-be 28-year-old quarterback with no experience in the NFL other than the preseason. However, he has looked extremely capable in the preseason this year, and he's the only quarterback getting reps all game.
Even if it is against backups, he's shown he can thrive in McVay's system as well as do things for this offense that Garoppolo can't. It would be taking a huge risk for a team that's ready to compete now to put their faith in a player who has not touched an NFL field in a regular-season game, but it may just be a risk the Rams will have to take.
