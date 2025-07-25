Watch Sean McVay Speak After 2025 Training Camp Day Two
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took part in their second practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, working out in jerseys and shorts as the team continues with their initial phase, getting players reacclimated with the game.
After practice, Sean McVay took time to answer questions from reporters.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
Sean McVay spoke on Wednesday after the Rams completed their first practice of 2025 training camp.
Q: Do you reemphasize coming together at the start of a new season?
“Absolutely. I believe it too because right now… and you've heard us talk about it before, football's the greatest team sport that there is. We've got a bunch of individual pieces that have shown they're really capable football players, but it's the greatest team sport there is. Let's come together as a team. Let's understand the importance of the rapport between Coleman and [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] and Kevin Dotson. The importance of, when Matthew or today, [Quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] throwing with Davante and [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] and Tutu [Atwell]. [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] being able to get comfortable pressing the blocks, [Defensive End] [Braden] Fiske and [Outside Linebacker] [Jared] Verse rushing together. ‘B.Y.’ [Byron Young] and [Nose Tackle] Poona Ford being able to learn how to play together… or [Defensive End] Kobie Turner, [Inside Linebacker] [Nate] Landman communicating on the back seven. So all those things are just so vital. I love the way that our coaches are so connected and able to be able to communicate. And then be able to listen, to understand so that we can connect with these guys and understand how to put them in the right spots. But it's absolutely a vital part, and if we're able to do that, I think a lot of good things have a chance to follow.”
Q: Could you talk about Coleman Shelton’s presence today and in the spring?
“It's huge. The command, the communication, that's just such an important part. You've heard us talk about it before, that rapport between the center and the quarterback, and you know how that echoes from inside out. You hear our guards communicating more. I think it'll be great. I have so much confidence in what [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer’s going to be for our football team down the line. I think for him to be able to see how Coleman runs the show will only make him better and he'll get a chance to be able to play some guard as well. But, it was awesome. I love Coleman and it was great to be able to get him back in general throughout the spring, and he picked up where he left off, and we look forward to getting the pads on. But he's a stud and he represents everything that we're looking for.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE