Watch Sean McVay Speak After 2025 Training Camp Day One
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back to action on Wednesday, returning to the football field for the first time since minicamp. After practice, head coach Sean McVay took time to answer questions from the media.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Tuesday, McVay gave health updates on Alaric Jackson and Matthew Stafford.
"With AJ (Alaric) Jackson, that’s obviously been a unique situation. What I think has been great that we’ve been able to learn is we do have a plan in place that we’re confident in that most importantly he feels good about, that hopefully leads to him being on the field for us. But we are going to take it a day at a time. He's not going to be on a PUP or NFI list. What he’ll be able to do in the meantime is some individual drills with [SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group. Some of that we’ll do with coaches, some of the jog-throughs. The actual physical stuff he will not partake in it right now and we’ll just take it a day at a time with something of this nature. But I do feel good about the plan we have in place that hopefully leads to him being able to go out there and compete with his teammates. And I know he is really feeling good. He’s handled this like a total stud and I think the perspective this stuff gives you, where it’s always about the human being first and foremost, but he’s got a lot of people that love him that are with him on this journey and we’re excited to be able to just take it a day at a time with him."
"The other thing that you guys will notice, Matthew’s feeling good. He had a little bit of soreness in his back that kind of crept up when he was… He’s been throwing, feeling good. It’s not anything that’s necessarily new, something that he’s dealt with before. Going into year 17, we were going to take a modified approach with him, kind of similar to what we did in the offseason program. And so, we’ll allow him to just work kind of off to the side on his own, get himself feeling as good as possible, and then he’ll be ready for block two, which will really represent once we finish the five-day acclimation period. He feels good about that. I feel good about that. And ultimately, it’s about having him feel as good as possible mentally, physically, [and] emotionally going into year 17. And then, that’s where you do feel fortunate that you got a guy like [QB] Jimmy [Garoppolo] that will step in and do a great job for the first few practices and then Matthew will be ready to roll.”
