Rams' Sean McVay Gets Candid About Colts' Star Cam Bynum
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During the 2024 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams took on star defender Cam Bynum on two occasions, as Bynum was a critical member of the Minnesota Vikings' secondary.
Bynum was brilliant in Brian Flores' defense, but due to financial reasons, Bynum ended up signing with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason and has been on a tear. Bynum is tied for interceptions with two, and considering he had three total last season, a career high, he's settling into Lou Anarumo's defense perfectly.
On Wednesday, I asked Sean McVay what were his thoughts on Cam Bynum and his improved play.
McVay on Bynum
“I think he did a great job with Minnesota last year," stated McVay. "I think he's very instinctual. He understands based on certain situations and where he’ll have some play opportunities. He's taken advantage of some overthrown balls."
"If he gets his hands on the football, he's going to catch it. He has a great concept trigger and great instincts. [Colts Defensive Coordinator] Lou [Anarumo] does such an excellent job of being able to put people in favorable positions to accentuate their skill sets. He’s been a big time signing for them. He was a baller going against him twice last year.”
The Colts' Defense
The defense has shown up and performed well under Anarumo. Considering the former Bengals defensive coordinator has extensive experience defending a McVay offense, having done so beautifully in Super Bowl LVI, and having worked alongside former Rams assistant Zac Taylor in Cincinnati for years, he knows the offense inside and out to the point he's skilled enough to induce turnovers with pre-snap looks.
On top of that, the Colts' defense is loaded with talent, with DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Charvarius Ward, and others putting in big-time performances.
There's also some familiarity with former Rams defenders Samson Ebukam and Neville Gallimore who are rotational defenders for Indianapolis. Matthew Stafford added this in his evaluation of the Colts' defense.
“Really well-coached," stated Stafford. "I have a lot of respect for [Colts Defensive Coordinator] Lou [Anarumo]. I think he does a hell of a job, been up against him a few times and he gives you a lot to look at at the quarterback position. I think they've got talented players at all three levels. Both their corners are guys that have played football in the NFL for a long time and are talented guys. Got some guys that are really disruptive up front."
"Their backers are running and hit guys. Really every level of their defense, I feel like they've got guys that can impact the game. I think they're in the right place at the right time. They're well-coached. I think he puts them in a position to be successful. Then they're obviously 3-0 playing at a good clip right now. It'll be a challenge like it is every single week for us.”
