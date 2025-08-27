WATCH: Rams OC Mike LaFleur Speaks On Talented Offensive Roster
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With a little over one week remaining before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Houston Texans in their NFL season opener, the Rams went through a jog-through on Wednesday, taking mental reps as they envision what the future of their team will look like.
Following practice, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke to reporters.
Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below
On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters regarding the state of his team following the finalization of his 53-man roster.
Q: How did Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith separate themselves from others to make the 53-man roster?
“I think just their body of work," stated McVay. "That really was a continuation of the spring. I think when you look at ‘X’ [Xavier Smith] first and foremost, his story is really cool. He’s a guy that's continued to work and the work has paid off. He earned his right as a punt returner and as a gunner. He continued to earn confidence as a receiver where he can play a bunch of different spots. I think he's gotten stronger. Physically he just looks like he is in a better place. I think mentally he has a really good understanding of what's going on. He’s earned that confidence. Feel really good about Xavier Smith and he certainly earned the position that he's in and he is going to be a big-time factor for our football team. Konata [Mumpfield] came in as a rookie and is mature beyond his years. He reminded me of some of our defensive rookies last year. He has great demeanor, great disposition and great understanding of the game from a big picture perspective. I think he's wired to be able to win from the slot or on the outside. He’s done a great job. I think top to bottom this is as good of a six as we've had.”
Q: What are your thoughts on the roster now that it's set?
“I think the first thing is a lot of appreciation for a lot of guys that were here. I do look at it as we have 69 guys on our team. The 16 players on our practice squad will join us tomorrow. We had a lot of tough decisions, but we do feel clarity in terms of the way things shook out. We looked at what we want to be about and they were not easy decisions, but I do feel really good about the 53. I feel good about what it looks like our 16 practice squad guys will be when they come in tomorrow and get to work and keep stacking days. I’m very pleased with it. We have to continue to come together. Always health is a big part of this thing. I do feel like we're getting healthy at the right time and hopefully we can maintain that and be able to handle the adversity when it does come our way because it will come our way and how we handle it will be a separator if we can do it the right way.”
