Is Sean McVay Lining Up Assistant as Rams' Next OC?
When Mike LaFleur enters the coaches' box next weekend at SoFi Stadium, it will mark the third straight season in which LaFleur has served as Rams offensive coordinator, the longest anyone has held the position under Sean McVay.
The reason is that offensive coordinators under Sean McVay eventually become head coaches. Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, and Liam Coen have all done so, and the reason Mike LaFleur has yet to take that jump is due to having to spend the last two seasons replacing every part of the offense that won Super Bowl LVI with brand-new players outside of Matthew Stafford and Rob Havenstein.
The Rams appear to be finished with the rebuild, which gives LaFleur a good shot at joining his brother among the ranks of head coaches, should he wish to become one.
In that case, are the Rams lining up Pass Game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to step into LaFleur's presumed vacant role?
Let's talk about it. McVay spoke about Scheelhaase after practice on Saturday.
“He’s a great coach," stated McVay. "He's got a big picture perspective. He's got a great ability to be able to connect with the players. He’s a rare communicator, has high emotional intelligence. He really works at it. Nate's one of those guys, like a good amount of the coaches that we do have, they take a role and a responsibility and then they redefine it for whoever comes into that role whenever he gets a chance to continue to elevate himself. But in a short amount of time, he has made himself incredibly valuable. He's got a great humility about himself too. You see why he had all the success at his previous stops and why people were trying to come get him this year, but we're fortunate to be able to have him and we'll cherish it if it's for one more year or hopefully a couple more than that.”
That last line caught me off guard. "Hopefully a couple more than that."
Here's the thing. Scheelhaase was virtually set to become the Jaguars' OC under Liam Coen, or at least that's how it appeared this offseason. Scheelhaase, who was an offensive assistant and passing game specialist in 2024, reverses course, re-joins the Rams in a new position. Pass game coordinator.
Now, why would Scheelhaase reject Coen's offer? One, Coen would still be the playcaller. Two, Scheelhaase just moved his family from Ames, Iowa, to Los Angeles a year prior, asking them to move to Florida might be a bit much, or three, Sean McVay promised Scheelhaase to take his career where he wants it to go.
While that last part is speculative, why else would you decline a promotion? Scheelhaase is a coach, and moving comes with the territory. Who cares if Coen calls the plays? McVay is the Rams' primary play caller, so that wouldn't change anything.
While Scheelhaase may just like the Rams and Los Angeles, McVay has proven two things over his tenure.
He loves to promote in-house, and he loves college coaches. Scheelhaase checks both boxes.
While this is something that is dependent on LaFleur leaving, I believe McVay saw what Chris Shula did last season with the defense, another in-house promotion, and he saw what Zac Robinson did with the Falcons offense. He doesn't want Scheelhaase scheming against him, so what's the best way to keep a coach? Help them fulfill their dreams.
That's what I believe, anyway. Now it's time to see if there's truth to it. It just seems that the pieces line up a little too perfectly.
