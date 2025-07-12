How Would Expanded Schedule Impact Rams?
The NFL has been trying to make an 18-game season work for some time now, and the league's continuous push towards schedule expansion makes in appear that it's only a matter of time before changes are made.
While adding an extra game would cause a lot of changes, the NFL recently went from a 16-game to 17-game schedule in 2021, with the Rams being the first team to win a Super Bowl under the new format.
While expanding the schedule isn't something that is popular amongst the players, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spoke about what the players would need to make it happen.
"If there were a way to get to 18 games, I'm not -- I'm not a big fan of it -- but if there were a way, I think you got to add some bye weeks in there to give more time for guys' bodies (to heal)," Mahomes said during an interview with CNBC.
"I think that you'd have to find a way to have more bye weeks, more time spread out," Mahomes said. "Because, I mean, you've seen the amount of injuries that have kind of piled up there at the end of seasons, and you want to have the best players playing in the biggest games."
Here's where we are. Under the current CBA that doesn't expire until 2030, expansion of the schedule can not happen without NFLPA approval.
If an 18-game schedule does happen, it will likely include an extra BYE week. However, the NFL doesn't want to do that, so a compromise must be made.
The Rams are set to play internationally again for the first time since 2019. They'll play the Jaguars in London and in 2026, the Rams will play in Australia.
I believe that in order to justify two BYE weeks, the NFL is going to have teams use one of those BYE weeks to rest up during their return from international action, creating a reality where all 32 teams play at least one game outside the United States annually.
The NFL is already going global, making a massive push into non-London European Markets, especially in Germany and Spain.
The NFL is playing annually in Brazil and occasionally play games in Mexico City.
As mentioned, the Rams will be playing in Australia next season.
There are 32 teams, and in 2025, the NFL is set to host seven international games in five cities and potentially eight next season. That's already 14 of the 32 slots in a non-18 game schedule.
The Rams are already investing heavily in Asia, and considering they're the primary owner of international marketing rights throughout the Pacific rim.
