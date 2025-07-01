Will Florida Steal Another Rams Executive?
While many people talk about the Sean McVay coaching tree, Les Snead's executive tree is just as impressive, as Brad Holmes, Ran Carthon, and James Gladstone serve as recent examples of Rams' executives being hired for general manager jobs.
On Monday, the Miami Dolphins traded Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith and a seventh round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a fifth round selection.
While Ramsey and Fitzpatrick have divided the opinion on who won the trade, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier's already hot seat just got hotter with the move. While he had to move Ramsey, the loss of Jonnu Smith, a player who had a career year in 2024, being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, could be a move that sends Grier packing.
Smith was often the Dolphins' most effective playmaker, and the Dolphins benefited from being able to target a player who lines up so close to the spot of the ball.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is 85 years old and will do anything to win. He will not tolerate another season of average play.
It is my opinion that if the Dolphins have a bad 2025, they'll clean house. Just because Ross is an older gentleman does not mean he has taken a laissez-faire attitude on his life. He's still wheeling and dealing as a businessman and will not hesitate to pull the trigger on firing someone, just ask Brian Flores, the man who ended up on the wrong side of a power struggle between himself and Grier.
If the Dolphins do fire Grier, it wouldn't be without reason. His lack of attention to Miami's offensive line over the past few seasons has led to poor offensive output with one of the worst rushing offenses in football and has resulted in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering horrific injuries.
Don't let the numbers fool you. The Dolphins rushing yards come from employing fast running backs who need a second of space to find the endzone. Their ability to control the line of scrimmage is non-existent.
Going back to Smith, former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert had choice words following Smith's move to the Steelers.
"Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like sh--," Mostert posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!"
If Miami does clean house, I've already said that Chris Shula should be on a short list of candidates to become the franchise's next head coach. In the same breath, depending on how things work out in Jacksonville with James Gladstone, they could look at the Rams for the general manager job as well.
Here's the reason why I say that. Miami has a well-documented maturity issue. The Rams are one of the most well-run, competent organizations in the NFL. Sean McVay and Les Snead run a tight ship that allows players to be who they are while prioritizing individuals who preach team-first attitudes.
In a city like Miami, players will have their fun but it's not about what a player did on Saturday night, it's about what they do come Sunday afternoon and the maturity within the Rams may be the key the Dolphins are looking for to finally win some postseason games.
