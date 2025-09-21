Not Much Optimism For Rams' Upset Chances vs. Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road for their third outing, in what could turn out to be the game of the week. This clash will be a rematch of one of last year's NFC Divisional Round battles, when the Eagles narrowly edged out the Rams 28-22.
LA arguably gave Philadelphia its stiffest test en route to its Super Bowl LIX title. The six-point margin was the closest game of the playoffs for the eventual champions. The Rams are hoping to do more than just give the Eagles another stiff test, though. They're aiming to avenge their postseason loss in Week 3.
Both teams enter this bout undefeated at 2-0 on the season. LA has probably looked better than Philly in each squad's first two games, but the benefit of the doubt has to go to the Eagles as reigning champions. The Rams have their work cut out for them to pull off a road upset this week.
Rams given a long shot against Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams opened as underdogs for Week 3's rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. They've since closed the gap a bit, but not by much. FanDuel is still giving the Rams 3.5 points on the spread, but they've moved from +162 to +156 on the moneyline.
LA has proven to be a stout defense so far this year, led by a dangerous pass rush featuring Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner. Meanwhile, the offense has steadily gotten into a groove, including a 33-point showing against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. With Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams firing on all cylinders, this team can't be counted out against any opponent.
NFL.com's panel of editors isn't buying the hype, though — at least, not versus the Eagles. Four of five members picked Philadelphia to win, with an average margin of victory of 4.25 points. Dan Parr outlined his thought process:
"Unfortunately for the Rams, they are down a starting corner, stud DT Braden Fiske is dealing with an oblique injury and it's not clear if starting guard Steve Avila will return after sitting out in Week 2. Beating the defending AFC champions and reigning NFC West title winners in back-to-back weeks is a large ask for anyone, but if there's a team up to the challenge, it's probably Philadelphia. Maybe this is the day Jalen Hurts and the passing game get untracked. Even with the injuries, I don't expect it to be easy for the Eagles against a defense that has allowed one touchdown this season."
The Rams faced a steep climb against the Eagles even at full strength. Injuries might turn this Week 3 rematch into an insurmountable obstacle.
