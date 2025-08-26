Making Sense of Rams' Pooh Paul Decision
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced on Monday that they would be waiving linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr as they finalized their initial 53-man roster.
The decision has justifiably caused the fan base to erupt in anger, especially at the decision to keep Troy Reeder over Paul. Many feel that Reeder is not up to standard and that it is an unwise decision to keep around a veteran linebacker with a clear ceiling instead of a young, talented player who has four years remaining on his cheap rookie deal.
Here's my take
I get why the Rams made such a decision. In an event that Omar Speights and Nate Landman go down, had the Rams decided to keep Shaun Dolac (which they did) and Paul, they would have two rookie linebackers attempting to hold the line.
Reeder is also a contributor on special teams, experienced at wearing the green dot, and is a high character person who is perfect for the position room and locker room.
Paul was dealing with a few injury issues that prevented him from getting the most out of training camp.
However, just because I can understand the decision, doesn't mean I agree with it. If Paul clears waivers and make it to the practice squad, then this will be a forgotten moment. If Paul gets claimed by another team, especially a rival, the acceptability of such a move will be nonexistent.
The Rams have to feel confident that they can keep Paul on the practice squad and thus they made the decision. This is an assumption as Sean McVay has yet to comment on the decision.
Here's the thing, I am a big fan of Paul and if Paul has proven anything, it's that he's about 12 months away from playing at the level Reeder presents. Roster flexibility is one thing but let's be real, unless Brandon Staley and the Saints need an interior linebacker, Reeder isn't going anywhere.
Reeder has played for three head coaches and all of them are either Sean McVay or one of McVay's former coodinators.
In the meantime, the film is out there on Paul and it's impressive.
Though I understand the move, I can not agree with it at all and that's hard to say about a franchise that has won a Super Bowl.
Let's not mince words, the linebackers were a primary reason why the team failed to seal a second Super Bowl last season. In fact, their Super Bowl LVI victory occurred while they employed one of the best linebackers of the Snead/ McVay era in Ernest Jones.
I believe Paul is able to become a player with the same impact as Jones and while the Rams kept Shaun Dolac, in some fever dream, I saw Paul and Dolac improving together, becoming that Fred Warner/ Dre Greenlaw combo everyone wants in Los Angeles.
I understand the move but I do not agree with it and I fear that if the Rams do not accomplish the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl this season, if Paul isn't on the roster, fans will point to this decision as part of the reason why.
The good news is that winning solves everything and considering a 17-game season is upon us, this may all be forgotten if Landman and Speights show everyone in the NFL what's up.
