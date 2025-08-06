COLUMN: Did Rams Sean McVay Soft Launch Post-Coaching Career?
The Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is nowhere near retirement. He loves coaching, he's great at it, and having been the youngest head coach in the NFL, while he's entering year nine as Rams' head coach, he's also not even 40.
However, football ends eventually and while many believe that once McVay hangs up his headset, he'll put on another one in the broadcast booth, I believe he has another job in mind. Inheriting the general manager job from Les Snead once Snead retires.
Whether that's as coach and general manager at the same time before transitioning into just the GM job or and instant transition, McVay's involvement in player negotiations screams front office and considering his beloved grandpa John McVay was a longtime coach before becoming an executive with the 49ers, McVay has motive, means, and opportunity to make the switch.
John McVay, Sean's grandfather, was a critical part of building the 49ers' golden dynasty alongside Bill Walsh, with McVay winning five Super Bowls through the 80s and 90s. He's such a legend, the 49ers' draft war room is named after him.
Sean, having his grandfather's touch for negotiations, sealed three major deals this offseason.
It was his personal sit down with Matthew Stafford that ended the ugly negotiations between Stafford and the Rams, with Stafford returning for less money than he would have made with the Raiders.
It was McVay's phone call to Davante Adams, who was in Japan, that sealed Adams' arrival to Los Angeles, despite reports stating Adams wished to say with friend Aaron Rodgers.
And it was McVay, in the room, for a meeting he called, that sealed the deal regarding Kyren Williams' extension.
Let's be real, it wasn't Les Snead who made the call to trade Jared Goff and a bunch of capital for Matthew Stafford.
It was McVay who wanted Puka Nacua so badly, he was about to implode.
It's McVay who drives the discussion on life after Stafford.
It's McVay. This is nothing to take away from the tremendous job Snead has done equipping the Rams' roster with enough weapons to compete annually but when McVay makes calls on players, he's right on them and when he's not, he's not wrong to the point it's embarrassing.
He's not one to sit back, so Rams fans should rejoice. In about 20 years when McVay stops coaching, he'll just spend the next 15 building the Rams roster. At least that's what I think is happening.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE