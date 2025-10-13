NFC West Breakdown: The Importance of Week 7
The Los Angeles Rams ultimately won against the Baltimore Ravens, but for the first half, it looked like they were in serious trouble. Their offense was sluggish, and the defense was allowing Derrick Henry to feast on the ground.
The Rams' own defense couldn't get anything going, and against the worst defense in the NFL, the Rams were locked with the Ravens 3 - 3 heading into halftime. They put it all together in the second half and began to look more like themselves, but their slow start should raise some flags.
NFC West Breakdown
I'm not trying to say the regular season doesn't matter for the Rams, but this team is clearly looking ahead to the postseason more so than they are trying to rack up wins. Last season, they had the luxury of being the NFC West champion, and it led to them making the second round of the playoffs.
It'd be a huge advantage if they could be atop their division, and after they lost their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, their playoff chances were hanging in the balance. Thankfully for them, their destiny is in their own hands.
Thanks to the 49ers losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFC West division is currently in a three-way tie between them and the Rams to see who will reign supreme over the NFC West.
The Arizona Cardinals are firmly in last place, and it looks like one of those three top teams will be given home-field advantage in the playoffs this season. The Rams can help ensure that their team is the one with the advantage by taking care of business against the Jaguars next week in London.
Looking Ahead
The Jaguars have a defense adept at forcing turnovers, and an offense that's susceptible to heating up, but they haven't been the most consistent team. The 2025 Rams have looked better than the 2025 Jaguars, but it's any given Sunday, and the status of Puka Nacua is uncertain for this game.
This is as close to a must-win game for the Rams early on in the season, and after their trip to London, they will be on a BYE week before matching up against the New Orleans Saints at the start of November. A win next week would go a long way for Matthew Stafford and the Rams as they hope to win the NFC West for another year in a row.
