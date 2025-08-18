Critical Rams Defenders Are Set to Take the Next Step
The Los Angeles Rams' defense is filled with young, talented players that collectively have the potential to win games for Los Angeles this season. The Rams have assembled a solid defense, especially along their defensive line and group of linebackers.
Following training camp, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula noted that several young players on the unit have had productive offseasons. Shula credited players such as Pooh Paul with stepping up over the summer and through the preseason.
“He was really good, communicated well. I thought he played really hard. I really thought that whole group did. It was fun because [Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Williams] ‘G Money’ was calling the game, so I was the linebacker's coach again. Being able to talk to those guys on the sideline, really good game day demeanors," Shula said.
"Pooh Paul's always been a guy, just talking to a lot of his college coaches at Ole Miss, that when the lights come on, he shines the brightest. He tackles, he runs, he's physical. When you can play full tackle football with the pads on, that's when he is going to shine the brightest, so I thought he did a really nice job with the green dot, especially for missing those first couple weeks.”
Shula also noted that he has seen growth from edge rusher Jared Verse over the offseason, including Verse's addition of new pass rush moves. Verse has been working on those moves in training camp to unleash them against the Rams' regular-season opponents.
"Definitely, especially in OTAs, training camp before we got pads on, we're not really bull rushing too much. It allows him to work some hands, work some edges, work a different array of moves. Then the same thing, we know that's his bread and butter, and but it's also not something you want to be doing every snap versus our guys," Shula said.
"Sometimes you bull rush, that kind of pushes the pocket on [Quarterback] ‘Jimmy G's’ [Garoppolo] feet or [Quarterback] Stetson's [Bennett] feet, and that can be a tough thing. He's definitely using that as an option to try to progress. Just like you talked about earlier with trying new things, and that's what we've tried to hit on with him, trying some different stuff to continue to get his arsenal better.”
